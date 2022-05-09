Mexico president says will hire Cuban doctors to work in Mexico
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:26 IST
Mexico will hire Cuban doctors to work in the country to help make up for a shortage of medical professionals, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference on Monday.
Cuban doctors were also hired to work in Mexico earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
