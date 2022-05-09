Odd News Roundup: Celebrity chef Mario Batali faces trial over woman's #MeToo-era groping claim

Left Menu

Mario Batali Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali faces trial over woman's #MeToo-era groping claim

Celebrity chef Mario Batali goes on trial on Monday over allegations that he forcibly groped and kissed a woman in the only criminal case to result from multiple #MeToo-era claims of sexual harassment and assault that helped fuel his downfall. Batali will appear in Boston Municipal Court on Monday on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery of a woman at a bar who came forward to report her experience after other women accused the chef of sexually aggressive behavior.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

