World News Roundup: Son of late Philippine dictator Marcos takes big lead in unofficial vote count; Putin channels victory over Hitler to spur the Russian army in Ukraine and more

Son of late Philippine dictator Marcos takes big lead in unofficial vote count

An unofficial vote count in the Philippines presidential election showed a huge early lead for Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son, and namesake of the notorious late dictator who ruled the country for 20 years. Marcos had 15.3 million votes, more than double the number of his nearest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, with 46.9% of the number of eligible ballots counted, according to an unofficial count by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

Putin channels victory over Hitler to spur the Russian army in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives. Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia, and repeated familiar arguments that he had used to justify Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 - that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders.

'Like a prison: Shanghai, Beijing ratchet up COVID curbs

China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on Monday, fuelling public angst and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus that has battered the world's second-largest economy. In Shanghai, enduring its sixth week of lockdown, authorities have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, according to people familiar with the matter.

Thai army boycotts online retailer Lazada after video enrages royalists

The Thai army said on Monday it will ban its 245,000 members from using one of Southeast Asia's biggest e-commerce websites for official purposes after royalists said a promotional video appeared to mock the royal family. Thailand has strict lese majeste laws and courts can hand down jail terms of up to 15 years for each offense of defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the queen, heir or regent.

A rival sits out Lebanon's election. Now Hezbollah could fill the void

The stakes are high in Lebanon's election. The heavily armed Hezbollah movement has seen one of its main rivals descend into disarray, handing it an opportunity to cement power over a divided country that's sinking into poverty. Abdallah al-Rahman will not be casting a ballot, though.

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Russian forces stormed the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's strategic port of Mariupol on Monday and stepped up missile strikes elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said, as President Vladimir Putin oversaw a parade of military firepower in Moscow. Putin marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two by telling his armed forces they were fighting for their country. But he did not say how much longer their assault on Ukraine, now in its 11th week, would last or how it would end.

Sri Lanka prime minister resigns, curfew imposed after clashes

Sri Lanka's prime minister resigned on Monday, hours after clashes with pro-and anti-government demonstrators in the commercial capital Colombo amid the country's worst economic crisis that has spurred protests by thousands. During weeks of unprecedented demonstrations, protesters across the island nation of 22 million people have demanded that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit for mishandling the economy.

Russian anthem played as Serbia, torn between EU and Moscow, marks WWII ends

The Russian national anthem was played in Belgrade on Monday as hundreds of Serbians, including senior government officials, assembled for Victory Day, showing the political strain of a country long aligned with Moscow but now trying to join the EU. At a march to pay homage to Serbian and Soviet troops who died in World War Two, someone held a giant letter Z - the symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and someone else had brought a life-size cardboard cut-out photo of President Vladimir Putin.

Pope's trip to Lebanon in June postponed for health reasons-sources

Pope Francis's planned trip to Lebanon next month has been postponed because the 85-year-old pontiff has experienced difficulty walking recently, sources said on Monday. In recent weeks, the pope has suffered a flare-up of pain in the right knee in addition to a long-time case of sciatica, which also causes pain in the legs.

Lawyers ask ICC not to convict accused Malian Islamist

Lawyers for a Malian Islamist rebel accused of being central to the persecution of residents in Timbuktu and the destruction of the city's holy sites told judges at his war crimes trial he was wrongly targeted. "He should not be convicted because he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong ethnicity," defense lawyer Melinda Taylor said of her client Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz.

