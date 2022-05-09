Left Menu

Mexico president says will hire 500 Cuban doctors to work in Mexico

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:41 IST
Mexico president says will hire 500 Cuban doctors to work in Mexico

Mexico will hire 500 Cuban doctors to work in the country to help make up for a shortage of medical professionals, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference on Monday.

Lopez Obrador visited Cuba over the weekend as part of a regional tour of Central America and the Caribbean. Cuban doctors were also hired to work in Mexico earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked criticism from members of Mexico's opposition.

"We are also going to hire doctors from Cuba who are going to come to work in our country; we made this decision because we do not have the doctors we need in the country," Lopez Obrador said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

