LoP Satheesan requests Guv not to approve Kerala Co-operative Societies ordinance

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:09 IST
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Monday requested Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to approve the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

Satheesan, in a letter to the Governor, claimed that the ordinance was aimed at providing voting rights to government nominated members in a regional cooperative milk producers union in the state.

Presently, voting rights in relation to election of the managing committee of Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union are granted only to the elected members, the senior Congress leader said.

''The proposed amendment is intended to provide voting rights to nominated members and hence undermines the fundamental foundations of a free and fair election process.

''Because nomination is a state government prerogative, allowing nominated members to vote in the election of the Managing Committee of a Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union will sabotage the entire election process.'' the LoP said in his letter.

The proposed amendment is also in violation of the Constitution, Satheesan alleged in his letter, and requested Khan to abstain from giving his assent to the ordinance.

