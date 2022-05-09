UK Labour leader Starmer to resign if fined for breaching COVID rules - Sky News
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will offer to resign if he is found by police to have broken COVID rules at a gathering last year, Sky News reported on Monday without citing sources.
Starmer is due to make a statement at 1500 GMT, a Labour spokesperson said.
