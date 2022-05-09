Left Menu

Let's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron

Europe must learn from its past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, France's president said after describing Vladimir Putin's World War Two anniversary speech as "intimidation" and "warlike".

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:34 IST
  • France

Europe must learn from its past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, France's president said after describing Vladimir Putin's World War Two anniversary speech as "intimidation" and "warlike". Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin on Monday condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia.

Speaking to reporters in the European Parliament, Emmanuel Macron said the May 9 anniversary was marked by two different faces. On the one hand, Putin had sought to "show force, intimidation" and deliver a "resolutely warlike speech", while on the other the EU was working on deepening a peaceful project led by the people, Macron said.

"I believe that this project of peace, of stability, of prosperity ... (we) must continue to make it more democratic, more united, more sovereign," he said. However, he warned that while Europe was now helping Ukraine, there would come a point when Moscow and Kyiv would sue for peace and at that point neither side should be humiliated or excluded as had happened to Germany in 1918. "We must have this standard because we know that the coming weeks and months will be very difficult," Macron said, adding that the 27-nation European Union would continue to impose new sanctions on Russia.

