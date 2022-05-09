BJP wins 12 seats in 25-member MADC

The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) by winning 12 seats in the recently held election, an official said on Monday. The results of the MADC polls in south Mizoram's Siaha district were announced on Monday.

Siaha Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the returning officer, told PTI that the BJP, which contested 24 seats, has won 12 seats, one seat short of simple majority, while the state's ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) bagged nine and the Congress four. Incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) N Zakhai of BJP has been re-elected from Amobyu constituency, he said. The MADC election was held on May 5. The MNF had fielded 25 candidates, BJP (24), Congress (23) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which contested the council for the first time, had fielded 8 candidates. Meanwhile, MNF vice president Vanlalzawma told PTI that the party has not decided whether or not to form a coalition with BJP in the council. MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the BJP led NDA at the Centre. However, both the MNF and BJP do not work together in Mizoram and lone BJP MLA BD Chakma is in the opposition bench. State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka was not available for comment over the possible coalition in the MADC. In the last council polls held in May 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the MNF and Mara Democratic Front (MDF) combine won seven and Independent one.

