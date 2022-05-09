Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched

A Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party of the Rajapakasas and two others were found dead on Monday in violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country.

Amarakeerthi Athukorala, 57, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, the police said.

The people said that gunfire came from his SUV, and when the angry mobs toppled the car, he fled and took refuge in a building and committed suicide by pulling his own revolver.

By the time he killed himself, thousands of people had surrounded the building.

Later, the lawmaker and his personal security officer were found dead, the police said.

Moreover, a 27-year-old man also died in the shooting, according to the News First website.

Meanwhile, the law-and-order situation went out of hand as properties owned by many other SLPP politicians were attacked following the violent attacks on peaceful protestors in Colombo’s ‘GotaGoGama’ and ‘MynaGoGama’ protests sites.

The offices of former minister Johnston Fernando in Kurunegala and Colombo were attacked by angry crowds. His taverns were also set on fire.

The residence of former minister Nimal Lanza was attacked while Mayor Saman Lal Fernando’s residence was set on fire.

Ruling party Trade Leader Mahinda Kahandagamage’s residence in Colombo was also attacked. He was seen leading the charge on the two protest sites earlier in the day, the report said.

The whole country erupted in violence after mobs supporting Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned as the Prime Minister, attacked peaceful protesters.

The public turned their wrath on the pro-Rajapaksa supporters as they were leaving the capital back home.

Their vehicles were stopped and attacked in most towns.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 174 people injured and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy army troops in the capital.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

