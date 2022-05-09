New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

LGD25 UP-COURT-LAKHIMPUR Politicians shouldn't make irresponsible remarks: HC; denies bail to four Lakhimpur accused Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday said political people holding high positions shouldn’t make ''irresponsible statements'' and need to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their status and the dignity of their office.

DES35 UP-AKHILESH-LD BEATING Chandauli woman's death: Akhilesh seeks probe by sitting HC judge, murder case against cops Varanasi (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge and the registration of a murder case into the death of a Chandauli woman, who died after she was allegedly beaten up by police personnel.

DEL41 PB-BSF-LD DRONE BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab Chandigarh: The BSF shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan with a consignment of heroin in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday.

DES19 PB-DRUGS-MANN Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Punjab CM to police Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered the state police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling narcotics and asked it to take action against any politician found to be conniving with the drug mafia.

DES30 PB-NADDA-VISIT Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14 Ludhiana: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Monday said the party's national president J P Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14.

DES51 RJ-MINISTER-LD SON Need to refrain from speculation, truth will emerge in probe: Minister over rape case against son Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Monday said people should refrain from speculating over the rape case lodged against his son and stressed that ''police will do justice'' as the BJP accused the state government of trying to save the accused.

DES26 HR-NADDA-HEALTH Modi's India is a ‘giver’, not 'taker’: Nadda Ambala (Haryana): BJP president J P Nadda on Monday lauded the country's health sector and the in-house development of Covid vaccines, calling India a “changing nation” under Narendra Modi that now offered something to the world rather than being a mere seeker.

DES14 UKD-DHAMI-NOMINATION U’khand CM Dhami files nomination for Champawat bypoll Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday filed his nomination from Champawat where a bypoll will be held on May 31.

DES36 UKD-CHARDHAM-PILGRIMS Man dies of cardiac arrest during Char Dham Yartra, 18 such deaths in a week Dehradun: Eighteen Char Dham pilgrims have died on way to the Himalayan temples since the start of the yatra on May 3. In most cases, the cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

IN THE PIPELINE...

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and praised him for being egoless and receptive to his viewpoints as he discussed a host of issues including sand mining, liquor and state's development.

