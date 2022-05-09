UK opposition leader Starmer says would resign if police fine him for COVID rule breach

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Monday said that he would resign if police decided to fine him over an alleged breach of COVID-19 rules, stressing that he had followed the law at all times.

"I'm absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times," Starmer said in a televised statement, adding he had only had something to eat while working late in the evening

"But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would, of course, do the right thing and step down."

