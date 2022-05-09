UK opposition leader Starmer says would resign if police fine him for COVID rule breach
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Monday said that he would resign if police decided to fine him over an alleged breach of COVID-19 rules, stressing that he had followed the law at all times.
"I'm absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times," Starmer said in a televised statement, adding he had only had something to eat while working late in the evening
"But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would, of course, do the right thing and step down."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Starmer
- Britain
- Keir Starmer
ALSO READ
UK Labour Party leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph
UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point
UK Labour Party deputy leader Rayner would step down if fined for lockdown breach
UK's opposition Labour Party believes it has won in London's Westminster - source