UK opposition leader Starmer says would resign if police fine him for COVID rule breach

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:45 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Monday said that he would resign if police decided to fine him over an alleged breach of COVID-19 rules, stressing that he had followed the law at all times.

"I'm absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times," Starmer said in a televised statement, adding he had only had something to eat while working late in the evening

"But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would, of course, do the right thing and step down."

