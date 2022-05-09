Those with no programme seek to divert people's attention, says NCP chief in veiled attack on MNS, Raj

Without mentioning the MNS or Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said those who do not have any party programme try to divert the attention of people from important issues confronting them.

He was apparently referring to the recent call given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief to remove loudspeakers atop mosques or face the prospect of his partymen drowning out azaan with Hanuman Chalisa.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Pawar said the nation was faced with problems like unemployment and price rise and raising the issue of loudspeakers cannot be an answer to these.

''Those who do not have any (party) programme before them, do not have (people's) support try to divert the attention of the people somewhere else. But this does not go on for long,” Pawar asserted.

On a query on (Thackeray's) allegation that he indulged in casteist politics, Pawar said he found such comments ''funny'', adding people too laughed at such remarks.

He also said BJP had lost sleep ever since losing power in Maharashtra, due to which it continued to criticize the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

