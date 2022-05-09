CADC CEM Rashik Mohan Chakma removed through no-confidence motion

Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma of Mizo National Front (MNF) was removed through a no-confidence motion in the first sitting of the council budget session on Monday, an official statement said.

The no-confidence motion was moved by MNF member Kali Kumar Tongchangya, the statement issued by CADC information and public relations department said.

In the 20-member CADC, 13 members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, it said. Six members, including Rasik Mohan Chakma, were absent, the statement said.

The present council, which was formed in April 2018, has so far witnessed a change in CEM at least four times. Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and veteran Chakma politician Rasik Mohan Chakma was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of CADC after Durjya Dhan Chakma resigned from the CEM post in October last year.

Rasik Mohan Chakma had held the office of CEM for four times since 1999 . The veteran Chakma politician has been elected at least five times as a member of the Chakma council from Borapansury constituency since 1993.

The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribals living in south-western part of Mizoram.

The council threw up a “hung” house in the last council polls held in April 2018, as the MNF won 8 seats, Congress (7) and BJP (5).

Later, 4 Congress members defected to MNF and another 2 to the BJP. With Shanti Jiban Chakma of the BJP joining the MNF in October last year, the CADC now is under complete control of the MNF.

