Left Menu

Dynastic politics has no place in BJP; PM believes in performance: Jyotiraditya

As per the Prime Ministers thinking and ideology, he has clearly said that workers should be rewarded based on their excellent service and not based on their families, Scindia told reporters at his renovated official residence in the posh Shyamla Hills area here when asked about PM Modis stand on dynastic politics.Scindias bungalow shares its boundary with the official residence of former chief minister Uma Bharti of BJP and is also close to the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:58 IST
Dynastic politics has no place in BJP; PM believes in performance: Jyotiraditya
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said dynastic politics has no place in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that party workers should be rewarded based on their work and not as per family affiliations.

Scindia, who comes from the royal family of the Scindias, on Monday performed puja of the renovated bungalow allotted to him a few months back, along with his wife Priyadarshini Raje and son Mahanaryaman, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

"There is no dynastic politics in the BJP. As per the Prime Minister's thinking and ideology, he has clearly said that workers should be rewarded based on their excellent service and not based on their families," Scindia told reporters at his renovated official residence in the posh Shyamla Hills area here when asked about PM Modi's stand on dynastic politics.

Scindia's bungalow shares its boundary with the official residence of former chief minister Uma Bharti of BJP and is also close to the residence of Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. Scindia said the prime minister is the source of inspiration for BJP workers. He said they should work for the welfare of the people on this inspiration.

When asked about Congress leaders holding meetings in the Gwalior-Chambal division, considered his stronghold, Scindia said, "I wish to tell you that when I was in Congress at that time also, and now when I am in BJP, some people get itchy. I am moving forward on my way that is the path of public service. It is the path of progress and development. They should keep their thinking with them. I am attached with my people and it is my resolve to serve my God and they are my people." Scindia also congratulated the newly-appointed Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh.

"I congratulate Govind Singh from the bottom of my heart. I also convey my best wishes to him. As far as Congress activities are concerned, I am more concerned for the people of my area and their service. I am walking on my way and Congress is on its own," he added. Scindia joined the BJP in March 2020 after quitting Congress. His exit, along with several MLAs of Congress, led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath government in MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022