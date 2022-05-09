Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on May 10 to woo tribals
- Country:
- India
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod.
He will be addressing a public meeting 'Adivasi Satyagraha Rally' at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.
Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod.
During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.
The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.
The Gandhi's visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pak boat with 9 people apprehended near Gujarat coast, heroin worth Rs 280 cr seized
Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard apprehend Pak ship with Rs 280 cr worth heroin
Gujarat: DRI seizes 206 kg heroin from Kandla Port, importer arrested
Sonia condoles demise of veteran Congress leader Sankaranaryanan
Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of K Sankaranarayanan, says 'loss to entire nation'