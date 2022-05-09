Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on May 10 to woo tribals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on May 10 to woo tribals
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod.

He will be addressing a public meeting 'Adivasi Satyagraha Rally' at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.

Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod.

During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.

The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.

The Gandhi's visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022