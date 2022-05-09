Left Menu

AP CM's relative arrested for extortion threat against construction company

We will act tough against such people and not spare anybody, Anburajan warned.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:33 IST
A local YSR Congress leader and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s relative, Y S Konda Reddy, was arrested in Kadapa district on Monday for allegedly threatening a construction company and demanding money for allowing certain road works in the area.

The construction company belonged to a powerful BJP leader in Karnataka and was engaged in the development of Vempalli-Rayachoti road in Kadapa district, in the Chief Minister’s Pulivendula constituency.

Following a complaint raised with the Chief Minister over his relative's threats, Jagan reportedly directed the Kadapa police to take stern action.

Accordingly, the Chakrayapet police registered a case against Konda Reddy and arrested him.

Konda Reddy’s call data revealed he made many calls to the construction company representatives in recent days.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police K K Anburajan told reporters Konda Reddy had on May 5 called the road works contractor and demanded bribe. He threatened to get the work stalled, using his clout in the government, if the bribe was not paid.

“We registered a case against Konda Reddy. Accordingly, he was arrested on Monday,” Anburajan said.

The accused was produced in a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

The SP asked people to call the police on 14400 or 100 if anybody demanded money and made threats. ''We will act tough against such people and not spare anybody,'' Anburajan warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

