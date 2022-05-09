Left Menu

Nigerian court rejects central bank governor's restraint order on electoral commission

A Nigerian federal high court rejected the central bank governor's request to restrain the electoral commission (INEC) and the attorney general from blocking his bid to run for president next year while in office, a court ruling showed on Monday. Governor Godwin Emefiele may seek the ruling party ticket for the presidential race next year.

09-05-2022
A Nigerian federal high court rejected the central bank governor's request to restrain the electoral commission (INEC) and the attorney general from blocking his bid to run for president next year while in office, a court ruling showed on Monday. Governor Godwin Emefiele may seek the ruling party ticket for the presidential race next year. Critics called on him to resign following reports of his political ambitions.

INEC and the attorney general could force him to resign if he decides to participate in the presidential primaries. The judge ruled that no decision could be made without all parties present. "They are to appear in court on May 12 and show cause on why the (Emefiele's) request should not be granted," Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed said.

