BJP paying only lip-service to people displaced from Pak-Occupied JK: Ex-minister

Senior National Conference leader and former J&K minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Monday accused the BJP of delivering ‘lip service’ to people displaced from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Sadhotra made the demand seeking the formation of a board for the welfare of people displaced from PoJK.

He urged the Union Government to revisit and review the one-time settlement for people displaced from PoJK by invoking the recommendations of the then state government led by Omar Abdullah and taking earnest measures in enhancing their compensation.

The NC-led government had made a Cabinet decision in 2014, recommending a package of around Rs 9,025 crore for the people displaced from PoJK in 1947, 1965 and 1971 but the Centre announced an amount of only Rs 2,000 crore at the rate of Rs 5.50 lakh per family as a one-time settlement, he said.

“The BJP is raising false slogans besides rhetoric on every crucial issue. The way the PoJK-displaced people have been treated speaks volumes about its insensitivity towards their plight,” Sadhotra said at a function held to welcome a large number of political activists, belonging mostly to the BJP, into the NC-fold fold at Lower Muthi here.

He said the PoJK-displaced people have suffered hugely over the decades and deserved a “much better deal”.

“The welfare of the PoJK-displaced people is a priority of the National Conference which is committed to pleading their cause,” he said, seeking inclusion of the left PoJK-displaced families living outside Jammu and Kashmir in the one-time settlement package.

He also favoured the demand of the people displaced from PoJK for the formation of a board for their welfare. Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Sadhotra hoped this will further galvanise and rejuvenate the NC at the grassroots level.

“The National Conference alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and prosperity. This is the right forum for all those who want to serve the people, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or regional affiliations,” he said.

He said time stands as testimony to how the NC remained in the forefront to meet the challenges and serve the people by satiating their urges and aspirations.

