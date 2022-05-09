France's Macron says he knows the name of his country's next PM

Emmanuel Macron, who was just re-elected French president, said on Monday he knew the name of the country's next prime minister, due to succeed Jean Castex.

"(...) I won't tell you here or now, of course," he told journalists asking about his next future Prime Minister during a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.

