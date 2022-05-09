France's Macron says he knows the name of his country's next PM
- Country:
- France
Emmanuel Macron, who was just re-elected French president, said on Monday he knew the name of the country's next prime minister, due to succeed Jean Castex.
"(...) I won't tell you here or now, of course," he told journalists asking about his next future Prime Minister during a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- German
- Berlin
- French
- Olaf Scholz
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro inches up after Macron's victory, gains against bruised sterling
Rising energy prices push almost half German companies to cut new investments - survey
FOREX-Dollar firms on safety flows, euro looks past Macron's victory
ANALYSIS-In troubled France, no honeymoon for re-elected Macron
No relief for European stock futures despite Macron election win