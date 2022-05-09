Left Menu

No tie-up with any party for upcoming civic polls in Punjab: BJP leader Harjeet Grewal

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:53 IST
The BJP on Monday ruled out tying up with any party for the upcoming municipal elections in Punjab.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar are scheduled for December.

BJP leader Harjeet Grewal, who is the party in-charge for civic polls, told reporters here that the party would contest these elections on its own.

Grewal held a meeting with local party leaders.

The BJP had fought the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

On the completion of 50 days of the AAP-led government, the BJP leader said Punjab could not be run by taking loans and that in the near future this government will be exposed.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was trying to run the state by borrowing more and claimed the state government had taken additional loan of Rs 7,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

