White House: Putin's speech was revisionist history

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 01:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Monday dismissed a "Victory Day" speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "revisionist history" and said his suggestion that Western aggression led to the Ukraine war was "patently absurd."

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's speech was "revisionist history that took the form of disinformation."

