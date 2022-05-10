Left Menu

U.S. Democrats propose nearly $40 bln more funding for Ukraine -sources

A proposal for additional COVID-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding bill, will now be considered separately, the sources said. Biden on April 28 asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military assistance. The new proposal includes an additional $3.4 billion for military aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 01:49 IST
U.S. congressional Democrats agreed on a proposal to provide $39.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, exceeding President Joe Biden's request last month for $33 billion.

The House of Representatives could vote on the plan as soon as Tuesday, the sources said. A proposal for additional COVID-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding bill, will now be considered separately, the sources said.

Biden on April 28 asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military assistance. That proposal was a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the Kyiv government's war with Russia. The new proposal includes an additional $3.4 billion for military aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

