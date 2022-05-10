Biden asks Congress to pass Ukraine aid, then COVID funding
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 02:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.
Biden, in a statement, called on Congress to move the Ukraine aid first, then move promptly to pass additional funding for the U.S. response to COVID. Biden had originally asked Congress to pass Ukraine aid and COVID funding in one bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
