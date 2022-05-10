Left Menu

Biden asks Congress to pass Ukraine aid, then COVID funding

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 02:41 IST
Biden asks Congress to pass Ukraine aid, then COVID funding
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.

Biden, in a statement, called on Congress to move the Ukraine aid first, then move promptly to pass additional funding for the U.S. response to COVID. Biden had originally asked Congress to pass Ukraine aid and COVID funding in one bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022