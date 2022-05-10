Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suburban Phoenix is cautionary tale for Democrats hoping to galvanize voters on abortion

Laura Wilson is a mother of three who lives in the sprawling suburbs of north Phoenix, a hotly contested electoral area of Arizona that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate after November's congressional elections. Wilson, 61, is pro-choice, voted for Democratic President Joe Biden, and knew all about the news last week that the U.S. Supreme Court is likely poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision giving women the right to an abortion.

Denver offers homeownership help to those denied opportunity by redlining

Three small beds, two dressers and baskets full of clothes and other items cram a bedroom shared by three of Dontrael Starks' children in the family's Denver, Colorado, home. Another child, who is autistic, has her own bedroom. "We are pretty much on top of each other. We've just grown out of this house," the 42-year-old homeowner told Reuters. He shares a third bedroom with his wife and infant in the house they own. "I've tried to get out of my small house. I've been trying but it never works."

Woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

A teary Boston-area software worker on Monday testified that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped and squeezed her "sensitive feminine areas" five years ago at a Boston bar while posing with her for "selfie" photographs. Natali Tene, 32, recounted from the witness stand being "shocked" and "alarmed" by the encounter with the famed chef as Batali, 61, went on trial in Boston Municipal Court on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery.

Washington Post wins Pulitzer for public service, Reuters for feature photography

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize for public service on Monday for its coverage of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, while Reuters won in the category of feature photography for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Marjorie Miller announced.

U.S. SEC extends comment period on climate risk proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday extended until June 17 the period for public comment on its landmark proposal to require U.S.-listed companies to disclose a range of climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions. Gary Gensler, who heads the agency that regulates Wall Street, said the SEC extended the deadline in response to "significant interest" from a wide range of investors, issuers, market participants and other stakeholders. The initial public comment period on the proposal expired in April.

U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly; first-quarter GDP seen revised slightly up

U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly in March and the pace of accumulation in the prior month was stronger than previously reported, which could lead to a small upward revision to the first-quarter gross domestic product estimate. The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Data for February was revised higher to show stocks at wholesalers climbing 2.8% instead of the previously reported 2.6%.

Fire season drives demand for July 4 drone shows to replace fireworks

When the Caldor Fire raced toward the southern shore of Lake Tahoe last year, its 100-foot (30-meter) flames spread across the tree canopy. Miles away, towns on the north shore took notice. In response, three communities on the California-Nevada border are switching from the traditional fireworks show for the U.S. Independence Day holiday this July 4 to a drone light show, a growing trend across the United States that has overwhelmed drone companies.

Factbox-Races to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia primaries on May 10

The Republican-leaning states of Nebraska and West Virginia will hold primary elections on May 10 for the U.S. House of Representatives and other offices. Following are notable races that could help shape the Nov. 8 midterm elections when Republicans hope to win control of the U.S. Congress.

After Roe v Wade, next U.S. abortion battle: state v state

With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to strike down the right to an abortion, the next legal fault line is already taking shape as lawmakers from anti-abortion states explore ways to take the radical step of extending bans to states where the procedure remains legal. A leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito this week overruling the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights has the potential to fray relationships between states on opposite sides of abortion and test Constitutional limits, according to legal experts.

U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 billion more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait

U.S. congressional Democrats agreed to rush $39.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, easing fears a delayed vote could interrupt the flow of U.S. weapons to the Kyiv government. The House of Representatives could pass the plan, which exceeds President Joe Biden's request last month for $33 billion, as soon as Tuesday, and Senate leaders said they were also prepared to move quickly.

