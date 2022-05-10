Left Menu

Philippines' poll body upholds dismissal of complaints to bar Marcos' candidacy

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:13 IST
Philippines' poll body upholds dismissal of complaints to bar Marcos' candidacy
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines' election body on Tuesday upheld its earlier decisions that dismissed petitions to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr from the presidential race.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is poised to win the Southeast Asian nation's presidency, according to an unofficial tally by the poll body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022