Philippines' poll body upholds dismissal of complaints to bar Marcos' candidacy
The Philippines' election body on Tuesday upheld its earlier decisions that dismissed petitions to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr from the presidential race.
Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is poised to win the Southeast Asian nation's presidency, according to an unofficial tally by the poll body.
