PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:51 IST
PM hails outstanding courage of 1857 revolt heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, that ignited a spirit of patriotism and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

''On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

