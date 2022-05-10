Left Menu

PM Modi greets South Korea's new president

Updated: 10-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:29 IST
PM Modi greets South Korea's new president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Yoon Suk Yeol on assuming the charge as South Korea's president and said he looked forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the ties between the two countries.

Conservative Yoon took office on Tuesday, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies.

Modi tweeted, ''I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties.''

