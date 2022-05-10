Mohali grenade attack cowardly act, culprits will get strictest punishment: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the explosion in Mohali ''a cowardly act'' of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the ''strictest punishment''.

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building. No one was injured in the incident.

''Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let the wishes of those people be fulfilled,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be given the strictest punishment,'' the AAP leader, who is also the chief minister of Delhi, said.

Senior AAP leader Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that ''anarchic elements'' have become active in Punjab to disturb its peace ever since the Arvind Kejriwal-led party formed its government in the state.

''Ever since the government of @AamAadmiParty was formed in Punjab, the anarchic elements, who disturb the peace, have become active,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Those who spread hatred and violence in Punjab will be behind bars,'' he added.

Co-in charge of the AAP's political affairs and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the rocket-propelled grenade attack in Mohali, calling it ''vicious and despicable''. Not a single culprit should be spared, he said.

''Attack at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali is despicable. I strongly condemn this vicious attack. The incident is being investigated by the police, and not a single culprit should be spared,'' Pathak tweeted.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the grenade attack was an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the ''hard-earned peace'' in the state.

''Explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the state. Punjab government will not spare those involved and strongest possible action will be taken,'' Chadha tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said police are investigating the explosion while asserting that anyone trying to disturb the peace and spoil the atmosphere in the state will not be spared.

