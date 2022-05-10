Left Menu

Kerala Congress confident of winning Thrikkakara Assembly elections

Expressing optimism about the victory in upcoming by-elections in Kerala, Congress MP K Muraleedharan asserted, on Tuesday, that they will win with a majority of 15,000 to 20,000 votes in the Thrikkakara Assembly of Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:19 IST
Congress MP K Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing optimism about the victory in upcoming by-elections in Kerala, Congress MP K Muraleedharan asserted, on Tuesday, that they will win with a majority of 15,000 to 20,000 votes in the Thrikkakara Assembly of Kerala. "Our hopes have never dashed. We will win by a majority of 15,000-20,000 votes. Ultimately success will be ours. Those who are going to lose are confident that they will win until the result comes. Anti-government votes will not be divided," Muraleedharan told the mediapersons.

Talking about the ex-Congress MP KV Thomas, he said that Thomas is not amongst them. "Everyone has the right to say they are Congress. But he is not among us. Everyone will have power when they are in Congress. That power goes vanished when they leave the party. By the end of June 3rd (assembly by-election counting), several people will become a commodity that nobody will take."

The by-polls slated for May 31 are the first after the current Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came into power in May 2021. The counting of the votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

