Left Menu

China says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference

He also criticised countries that "use the tone of a teacher of democracy to lecture on the democratic election in China's Hong Kong", adding that "relevant countries and institutions should respect China's sovereignty". The G7 includes France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:35 IST
China says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China said on Tuesday that an expression of concern by the Group of Seven industrialized nations over the selection process for Hong Kong's new chief executive was interference in China's internal affairs.

The G7 said on Monday that the selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong was a source of grave concern and underscored wider worries about fundamental freedoms in the former British colony. "Certain Western countries and institutions have colluded to maliciously smear Hong Kong's election of its chief executive, a wanton interference in China's internal affairs which China is resolutely opposed to and strongly condemns," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.

Zhao said such countries chose to disregard improvements in Hong Kong's democracy. He also criticized countries that "use the tone of a teacher of democracy to lecture on the democratic election in China's Hong Kong", adding that "relevant countries and institutions should respect China's sovereignty".

The G7 includes France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States. Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022