Left Menu

India fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability & economic recovery: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:13 IST
India fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability & economic recovery: MEA
Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday said it is ''fully supportive'' of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery, a day after the island nation's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit amid massive protests in the country over the government's handling of the economic crisis.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.'' He was responding to media queries on the developments in Sri Lanka.

''As a close neighbor of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery,'' Bagchi said.

He also mentioned the assistance India provided to help Sri Lanka deal with the economic crisis.

''In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over USD 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties,'' Bagchi said. ''In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc,'' he said.

The island nation has been witnessing widespread protests in the last few days.

Angry protesters clashed with police and resorted to violence in Colombo and some other places.

The ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota was set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors.

Video footage showed the entire house of Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city burning, according to a media report on Monday.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned in the midst of mass protests and a deepening the economic crisis in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022