Delhi BJP demands renaming of roads named after Mughal emperors in Lutyen's area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:33 IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday demanded New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to change the names of half a dozen streets bearing names of Mughal emperors and rename them after Maharshi Valmiki, Maharana Pratap, General Bipin Rawat, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The demand by Gupta comes days after a proposal was sent by the Delhi BJP to the Kejriwal government urging it to rename 40 villages including Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Hauz Khas among others after freedom fighters, martyrs, Delhi riot victims, famous artistes, and sportsperson of the country.

In his letter to the NDMC chairman, the Delhi BJP president said despite several years of Independence, names of some roads in Delhi symbolised ''slavery''.

Gupta demanded Tughlaq Road to be renamed after Guru Gobind Singh and Babar Lane after revolutionary Khudiram Bose.

He further suggested that Aurangzeb Lane should be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road.

''It is our demand that Tughlaq that symbolises slavery be changed to Guru Gobind Singh Marg for paying tribute to the great figure,'' Gupta said.

He also demanded renaming Akbar Road after Maharana Pratap who fought the Mughals and was considered ''pride of Hindus'' on the Rajput icon's 482nd birth anniversary.

