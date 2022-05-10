Mohali blast: BJP leader slams AAP-led Punjab govt for not being serious about border security

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for yesterday's explosion in Mohali, saying that they are not serious about border security. Speaking with ANI, Shekhawat termed the incident as 'unfortunate' and said, "Punjab is a border area with sensitive boundaries, and we (BJP) had repeatedly pressed on the need for its security during the elections."

The Union Minister further said that in the past too, Punjab had faced the heat of terrorism for several decades, and therefore, there is a need for a lot of promptness and vigilance in the state. "Unfortunately, neither the present government nor the previous one is serious about it. Hundreds of such incidents have been registered; weapons are dropped from drones. There is a need for more vigilance and the government of the state needs to make serious efforts," he said.

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement on the Mohali blast, Shekhawat slammed the Delhi Chief Minister saying that it is his old habit, and instead of doing politics on the security of the border of the country, "we should work towards taking action. It should be taken on priority." Kejriwal had termed the Mohali blast "a cowardly act" and said all culprits will be punished severely. He had also said the Punjab government will not allow people to disturb the peace of the state.

Talking of the Centre's stance on the blast, Union Minister Shekhawat said that the Central government's policy regarding border security and vigilance is very clear. "...But the state governments should fulfil their responsibility. The subject which is under the state governments should be seriously worked on," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers over the last night's explosion in Mohali, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits. On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on Monday. On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told media persons, "it can't be ignored. We are investigating it." (ANI)

