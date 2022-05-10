Biden to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday
U.S. President Joe Biden is to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
The visit will be Abdullah's second visit to Washington since Biden took office in January 2021, according to the White House.
