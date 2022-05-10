Left Menu

Biden to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:39 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden is to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The visit will be Abdullah's second visit to Washington since Biden took office in January 2021, according to the White House.

