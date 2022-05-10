Left Menu

SFJ asks Himachal CM to "learn" from Mohali attack

Banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice SFJ in an audio message has asked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and do not start conflict with the pro-Khalistan group.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:40 IST
SFJ asks Himachal CM to "learn" from Mohali attack
  • Country:
  • India

Banned secessionist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) in an audio message has asked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and do not start conflict with the pro-Khalistan group. In the audio message sent to some mediapersons of the state, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened Thakur with “violence” if he takes any action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala. Referring to Monday's RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali, he said “it could have been Shimla also”. SFJ also announced that it will announce the date for a referendum on Khalistan in Himachal Pradesh from Paonta Sahib in June - on the “38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star”. The SFJ had recently put Khalistan flags on the gates of winter Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022