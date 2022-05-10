Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos Jr says 'judge me not by my ancestors' after winning presidency

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:19 IST
  Country:
  • Philippines

The winner of the Philippines' presidential election Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would bridge political divides in his country and urged people to judge him by his performance as president, not by past history.

"Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Marcos said in a statement, after securing majority of the 98% votes counted in an unofficial tally by the poll body.

