Congress fields Kishore Chandra Patel in Brajrajnagar bypoll

The Opposition Congress has named former Speaker Kishore Chandra Patel as its candidate for May 31 by-poll to the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat in Jharsuguda district.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Patel as the party candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Brajrajnagar constituency, an official letter issued by AICC said.

Earlier, on Monday, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik named Alaka Mohanty, the wife of former Brajrajnagar MLA late Kishore Mohanty as the party candidate for the by-poll.

The BJP on Sunday had announced the name of former MLA Radharani Panda as its candidate for Brajrajnagar assembly by-poll.

The election was necessitated following Mohanty's demise last December.

The by-election to Brajrajnagar seat will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.

