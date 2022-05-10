French President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China's Xi - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Elysee presidential office said, adding that subjects included the situation in Ukraine and the world-wide food crisis resulting from the war.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", the Elysee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)