French President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China's Xi - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Elysee presidential office said, adding that subjects included the situation in Ukraine and the world-wide food crisis resulting from the war.
"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", the Elysee said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elysee
- Ukraine
- Emmanuel Macron
- Xi Jinping
- French
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine calls for heavy arms as top U.S. officials visit; Easter prayers for peace
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies