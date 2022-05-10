World News Roundup: Ukraine's Odesa douses fires after Russian Victory Day strikes; Hoping to win back voters, UK's Johnson returns to election pledges and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine's Odesa douses fires after Russian Victory Day strikes

Firefighters battled blazes in Odesa until the early hours on Tuesday after Russian missiles pounded the Ukrainian port on the day President Vladimir Putin led celebrations in Moscow marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. In a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday, Putin exhorted Russians to battle for their homeland but was silent about plans for any escalation. In Ukraine, there was no let-up in fighting, with Russian strikes on targets in the east and south and a renewed push by Kremlin's forces to defeat the last Ukrainian troops holding out in a steelworks in ruined Mariupol.

Hoping to win back voters, UK's Johnson returns to election pledges

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to his election pledges to tackle regional inequalities and maximize post-Brexit freedoms on Tuesday, hoping to win back voters in southern England who abandoned his party at local polls last week. In the traditional Queen's Speech, read for the first time in 59 years by Prince Charles rather than Queen Elizabeth due to her mobility problems, Johnson said his Conservative government would "deliver on the promises we made" in the 2019 election.

Lithuanian lawmakers brand Russian actions in Ukraine as 'genocide', 'terrorism'

Lithuania's parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide" and "terrorism" and to call for an international tribunal, modeled on the Nuremberg Trials after World War Two, to prosecute suspected war crimes. The motion, co-sponsored by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, said Russian forces' war crimes in Ukraine included the deliberate killing of civilians, mass rape, forcible relocation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia, and the destruction of economic infrastructure and cultural sites.

Health problems will not stop Pope Francis, cardinal says

Pope Francis is "not going to stop," despite recent health problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair, a cardinal said on Tuesday. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an Irish-American Vatican official, made the comment while presenting the pope's message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, celebrated this year on June 24.

Ukraine war fuels food crisis in distant Africa

Zimbabwean security guard Edwin Dapi was already struggling to provide for his wife and four children before a conflict 11,000 km (6,800 miles) away in Ukraine sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer soaring. Now his monthly pay of 18,000 Zimbabwe dollars, worth roughly $55 at the black market rate used at many informal markets, is stretched to breaking point.

Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company.

Russia to help ally Belarus create Iskander-type missile, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles, including one similar to Russia's Iskander, as it looks to beef up its military capabilities, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Lukashenko told a meeting of defense officials that events in Ukraine had demonstrated the importance of having troops with modern, highly effective weapons and supplies, stressing also the importance of logistics.

Anti-coronavirus offenses push political crime to record in Germany

Offenses by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions drove politically motivated crimes in Germany to a record high last year, an Interior Ministry report showed on Tuesday. The number of politically motivated crimes jumped by more than 23% from the previous year to 55,048, the highest level since police started collecting the data in 2001.

World Health Organization members pass a resolution against Russia

Members of the World Health Organization's European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The special session of the European region passed the resolution, supported by Ukraine and the European Union, with 43 in favor and 3 against (Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan) and 2 abstentions.

Georgia's jailed ex-president offered transfer to medical facility

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili will be offered a transfer from prison to a private clinic for a medical check-up, news agencies quoted the justice ministry as saying on Tuesday, after staging two hunger strikes since October. Saakashvili, 54, was jailed last year after returning from abroad, having been convicted in absentia of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency - charges he rejects as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)