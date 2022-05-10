US Domestic News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; The woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, pulmonologist Joseph Varon offered an opinion that made headlines around the world and went viral on social media. He was fighting two wars, he said: one against COVID and one against stupidity. As the United States nears the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths, Varon, chief of critical care and COVID-19 at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas said only one of those battles has been won.

The woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

A teary Boston-area software worker on Monday testified that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped and squeezed her "sensitive feminine areas" five years ago at a Boston bar while posing with her for "selfie" photographs. Natali Tene, 32, recounted from the witness stand being "shocked" and "alarmed" by the encounter with the famed chef as Batali, 61, went on trial in Boston Municipal Court on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery.

'Our mountains are gone': Grief as sacred New Mexico forests burn

Forests in Ella Arellano's family for nine generations burned in a day on Monday as fierce winds drove the United States' largest wildfire through a New Mexico valley towards a third county. Arellano sat in an evacuation center in Peñasco on Monday and grieved the loss of timbered mountainsides around her home in Holman after the fire leaped across the Mora valley about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of state capital Santa Fe.

New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters wins for feature photography

The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography. The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year.

U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly; first-quarter GDP seen revised slightly up

U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly in March and the pace of accumulation in the prior month was stronger than previously reported, which could lead to a small upward revision to the first-quarter gross domestic product estimate. The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Data for February was revised higher to show stocks at wholesalers climbing 2.8% instead of the previously reported 2.6%.

Republicans in focus in U.S. congressional primaries in Nebraska, West Virginia

Voters in Republican-leaning Nebraska and West Virginia go to the polls on Tuesday to pick candidates for U.S. Congress and other state races, with multiple matchups again testing former President Donald Trump's sway with voters. The contests are part of a series of primaries that will set the stage for Nov. 8 elections in which Republicans are favored to win control of at least one chamber of Congress, which would give them the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.

Biden to blast Republicans as having no plan on inflation

U.S. President Joe Biden will use a speech on inflation on Tuesday as an opportunity to turn his Democratic Party's top political liability ahead of the midterm elections into an argument against Republicans. As Americans worry about a spike in inflation that has pushed consumer prices more than 8% higher, the president will highlight a number of his administration's steps to cut prices.

Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis.

U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 billion more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait

U.S. congressional Democrats agreed to rush $39.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, easing fears a delayed vote could interrupt the flow of U.S. weapons to the Kyiv government. The House of Representatives could pass the plan, which exceeds President Joe Biden's request last month for $33 billion, as soon as Tuesday, and Senate leaders said they were also prepared to move quickly.

Factbox-Races to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia primaries on May 10

The Republican-leaning states of Nebraska and West Virginia will hold primary elections on May 10 for the U.S. House of Representatives and other offices. Following are notable races that could help shape the Nov. 8 midterm elections when Republicans hope to win control of the U.S. Congress.

