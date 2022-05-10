Mexico president says U.S. must decide who is invited to Summit of the Americas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States must decide who is invited to the upcoming Summit of the Americas, set to take place in June in Los Angeles.

Lopez Obrador called it an "issue of sovereignty" in a regular news conference on Tuesday, saying he believed all countries in the region should be invited.

U.S. officials have previously said it is unlikely Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government will receive an invitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)