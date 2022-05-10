Left Menu

Mexico president says U.S. must decide who is invited to Summit of the Americas

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:33 IST
Mexico president says U.S. must decide who is invited to Summit of the Americas
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States must decide who is invited to the upcoming Summit of the Americas, set to take place in June in Los Angeles.

Lopez Obrador called it an "issue of sovereignty" in a regular news conference on Tuesday, saying he believed all countries in the region should be invited.

U.S. officials have previously said it is unlikely Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government will receive an invitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022