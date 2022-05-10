Left Menu

China's Xi warns of confrontations arising from Ukraine crisis

Confrontation between blocs resulting from the Ukraine crisis could become a bigger and more lasting threat to global peace than the crisis itself, China's President Xi Jinping told his French counterpart on Tuesday, according to state media. Xi also said he hopes France will play an active role in promoting China-EU ties as it holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

China has repeatedly urged European countries to exercise diplomatic autonomy instead of aligning with the United States in what Beijing says is a "cold war mentality". China has refused to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone, Xi said that China felt Europe should have full control of European security, Chinese state television reported. Xi also said he hopes France will play an active role in promoting China-EU ties as it holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

