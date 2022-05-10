Akhilesh Yadav, uncle Shivpal come across each other at Lucknow wedding, do not talk

The rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding here as the two leaders came face to face but did not talk to each other. In a video clip gone viral, the two leaders are seen standing among a group of people but not talking to each other or exchanging greetings. Akhilesh Yadav, in fact, moves ahead swiftly after spotting his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL).

Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls. The two leaders were present at the wedding of the nephew of former DGP Uttar Pradesh Jagmohan Yadav in Lucknow on Monday.

While Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh had apparently patched up before the assembly polls, the rift between them has been evident from their recent statements. Shivpal Singh Yadav had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in March. He had criticised the SP for not inviting him to the meeting in which Akhilesh Yadav was elected the party leader. Shivpal Yadav had met SP leader Azam Khan in jail last month and accused SP of not doing enough for him.

Akhilesh Yadav had last month suggested that Yadav has a soft spot for BJP. "If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) then they should better go for it, why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him. The BJP should rather say why are they happy?" the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had said.

On his part, Shivpal Yadav had dared Akhilesh Yadav had to expel him and said when right time comes, he will tell about his decision. (ANI)

