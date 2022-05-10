Left Menu

Centre ruined country's economy: Pilot

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the fall in the Indian rupee against the US dollar, saying it has ruined the countrys economy.The tenure of the Centre on the economic issues of the country is full of failures. The biggest fall recorded in rupee against dollar is proof that the central government has ruined the countrys economy, Pilot tweeted.

Rupee on Monday fell 54 paise against the dollar and closed at a record low of Rs 77.44 against the dollar, recovering a little on Tuesday when it rose by 12 paise.

