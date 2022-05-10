Ayodhya visit: BJP MP laid down condition to puncture Raj Thackeray's 'inflated ego', says NCP

In a dig over Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asking Raj Thackeray to apologise to north Indians before visiting Ayodhya, the NCP on Tuesday said the BJP leader had laid down this condition to deflate the MNS chief's ''inflated ego''.

Maharashtra NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also claimed that BJP has forced MNS into the political catch- 22 as Raj Thackeray cannot visit Ayodhya unless he apologises to north Indians and if he does so, it will mean the loss of face before Marathi manoos. Tapase questioned the ''silence'' of Raj Thackeray, “who otherwise issues orders and ultimatum in Maharashtra”, on the BJP MP's statement.

“Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit will happen if he apologises to north Indians. But, he will not be able to open his mouth before the Marathi manoos in Maharashtra if he does so. The BJP has entangled Thackeray politically,” Tapase claimed.

The MNS gave a guarded reply to Singh and said the BJP MP does not speak for the entire Uttar Pradesh.

“He (Singh) has expressed his view. We have decided to go (to Ayodhya). We are working on the bookings and other arrangements,” MNS leader Bala Nangaonkar said when asked about Singh's statement.

Raj Thackeray recently gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4. He had also said that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

His party MNS, formed to raise the cause of sons-of-the soil, had targeted north Indians in the past and also agitated against students from UP and Bihar appearing in an exam in Maharashtra.

Singh had last week opposed Thackeray's June 5 visit to Ayodhya and warned that the latter would not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for allegedly humiliating north Indians.

“Singh has laid down this condition to puncture the inflated ego of Raj Thackeray,” Tapase said in a statement.

The NCP chief spokesperson also claimed that Singh's opposition to Thackeray's proposed Ayodhya visit shows the BJP's “real stance” vis-a-vis the MNS chief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses views on several issues, but has kept mum on Thackeray's proposed visit, Tapase noted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil, without naming anyone, said, “Some people are trying to see that riots take place and that there is a law and order problem in the state. But, we should not fall prey to this design.'' “We should strive to ensure peace and love in the state and maintain social unity,” the water resources minister said at Urun-Islampur in the Sangli district on Monday when he launched the work on an Eidgah there, according to a party statement.

Without naming Raj Thackeray, Patil further said some people are raising the issue of loudspeakers, and some other people are insisting on reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' at someone else's residence.

“Such an atmosphere is created when a politician does not have the confidence of getting re-elected,” he said.

Patil also said an attempt was being made to create a “strange” situation in the country.

“We have an idea who is trying to hurt the rights of minorities. But, we will not allow the progressive ideology of Maharashtra to get hurt,” the NCP statement quoting Patil said.

He was apparently referring to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana recently insisting on reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai.

Patil said that efforts were made to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, but the coalition is strong and will remain so.

He said the state government is working to ensure the progress of people from the Muslim community in education.

An Urdu medium school will be developed in the area (Urun-Islampur in Sangli) as part of the efforts, he added.

