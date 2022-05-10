Sri Lankan President urges people to stop 'violence and acts of revenge' as death toll in violence rises to 8

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday urged people to stop ''violence and acts of revenge'' against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis facing the nation, even as his elder brother and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was evacuated to a naval base for his safety after a series of attacks on his supporters that left at least eight people dead.

Nearly 250 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other parts of the country. A curfew is in force across the island nation after mobs burned down the ancestral home belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger at the worst economic crisis. Though Mahinda Rajapaksa has quit as prime minister, this has failed to bring calm. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya as well.

''I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis,'' President Gotabaya tweeted in his first comments since the outbreak of the violence that saw arson attacks on the homes of several former ministers and politicians.

Hours later, the defence ministry ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

Mahinda, 76, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

Mahinda, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and reportedly took shelter at a naval base in Trincomalee - a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

Throughout the night on Monday, the police fired teargas shells to quell mobs trying to enter the Temple Trees residence. In the early hours of Tuesday, police fired tear gas and warning shots to hold back mobs as security forces moved Mahinda and his family out of his official residence.

As word spread about Mahinda's reported presence at the Trincomalee Naval Base, people started a protest near the key military facility.

On Monday, protesters attacked the ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota, the houses of 14 former ministers, 18 lawmakers, including former Deputy Speaker, and leaders loyal to the Rajapaksa family. Video footage showed the ancestral house of the Rajapaksas in Medamulana in Hambantota was burning.

Prime Minister Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial - constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya - in Medamulana, Hambantota.

The number of people injured in recent clashes has risen to 249, while 8 were killed in the same, hospital sources said.

Sri Lanka Police on Tuesday said that a total of 47 vehicles were set on fire, while 38 houses were also torched. In addition, 41 vehicles and 65 houses were also damaged.

Anti-government protesters have set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardene on Tuesday requested President Gotabaya to reconvene the House this week to discuss the current situation.

Parliamentary officials said the President will be required to reconvene Parliament ahead of its scheduled date of May 17 as there is no Prime Minister and a government currently.

Mahinda is also facing calls for his arrest from Opposition politicians for inciting violence against peaceful anti-government protesters.

Presidential sources said Gotabaya is to meet with the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament in order to set up a government. Speaker Abeyawardene also said he himself had conveyed a meeting of party leaders to discuss the business of House for its reconvening.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Tuesday said that President Gotabaya and the government that is led by him should be held accountable for the unfortunate situation in the country and demanded his immediate resignation.

“The people of the country are protesting calling for the resignation of the President,” he said in a statement.

The Marxist JVP - the third largest group in Parliament - warned that indulging in violence would make way for the Rajapaksas to trigger a military intervention.

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General on Tuesday asked the police chief to conduct an urgent and full-fledged investigation into the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country.

Police chief Chandana Wickremaratne said he had ordered the crime division to investigate Monday's attack on the peaceful protesters by pro-Rajapaksa gang. A statement said that a thorough investigation would be conducted to arrest all those involved in the attack.

Chairman of the Imaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha A V Sarath Kumara died following an attack on his residence on Monday. Kumara, 63, was admitted to the hospital due to a heart condition following the attack.

One person was killed following an attack on a popular hotel in Negombo. Multiple luxury cars worth millions of rupees were completely destroyed.

SLPP Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security guard died in Nittambuwa on Monday.

Eye-witnesses said that the people who had come with the Member of Parliament to Nittambuwa shot at a group of people protesting against the attack on the peaceful protesters in front of the Temple Trees and the President’s Office. A 27-year-old male died in the shooting incident.

Two people were killed in a shooting that took place at the Weeraketiya Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman’s residence on Monday night. A person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of President Gotabaya and his brother Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

