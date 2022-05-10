Left Menu

Silence period for local polls in Nepal to begin from Tuesday midnight

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Campaigning for Nepal's local body elections will end on Tuesday midnight as the Himalayan nation is set to hold polls for 753 local units on Friday.

This is the second local body election in the country under the new Constitution. Nepal held its last local elections in 2017.

As many as 35,221 representatives (mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, ward chairpersons, ward members) will be elected from the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission in a notice said that during the ''silence period'' commencing from Tuesday midnight polls campaigns in all forms, asking for votes, using social media platforms for election campaigns, persuading voters and publicity, publication of any news contents that intend to persuade voters and ask for votes or promote election campaigns are prohibited.

The EC has already asked the political parties and candidates to remove publicity materials kept within 300 metres of the polling stations.

The Election Commission had earlier asked the government to make necessary arrangements, including shutting all international border crossings from May 10 and prohibiting the sale of liquor to ensure a ''free, fair, and fearless environment'' for voting.

Nepal, a landlocked country, shares boundaries with countries with India and China The government has announced a public holiday on May 13, the day for local polls.

