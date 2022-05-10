India assisting other countries in fight against COVID-19 under PM Modi's leadeship: JP Nadda

Left Menu

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership behind India's COVID-19 vaccine, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that today, instead of seeking help from the world, India is assisting other countries in the fight against the global pandemic.

ANI | Suratgarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:40 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda in Suratgarh. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership behind India's COVID-19 vaccine, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that today, instead of seeking help from the world, India is assisting other countries in the fight against the global pandemic. "Earlier, India used to ask for aid and help from foreign nations, now, under PM Narendra Modi, instead of seeking help from the world, we provide help to them. We've given 18.5 crore vaccine doses to 100 countries," said BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing Booth Sankalp Sammelan in Bikaner district's Suratgarh.

"Modi ji changed the culture of politics. Earlier they sought votes based on caste and religion. Today because of PM Modi the Opposition also is forced to seek votes on the basis of development", he added. JP Nadda is on a two-day tour to Rajasthan starting today.

On Wednesday, Nadda will inaugurate the Hanumangarh district office and also virtually inaugurate the nine district offices from Hanumangarh. "BJP is working for the interest of the common man whereas today's Rajasthan government (Congress) is working for its own interest. The BJP is ready to contest the elections as a strong party and will overthrow Ashok Gehlot's Congress government," added the BJP national president.

Nadda was welcomed by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Satish Poonia, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. While addressing the program, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "BJP achieved success in the four states under the leadership of JP Nadda. He said that in the coming elections, BJP will get big success in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also."

The next Rajasthan legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

