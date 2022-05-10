Left Menu

Appear before police if you have been booked, Maha minister tells MNS leaders

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:45 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said MNS leaders who have been booked in the wake of the loudspeaker controversy must appear before the police diligently.

He was replying to a query on MNS chief Raj Thackeray writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray complaining that police were chasing the former's party workers as if they were Pakistani terrorists.

''The police has a duty to nab those accused in cases and they are doing their job. MNS leaders who have been booked for offences must surrender or appear before police,'' he said.

Raj Thackeray had earlier set May 4 as an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques and had warned that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played outside mosques at a higher volume if it was not done.

