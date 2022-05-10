Left Menu

Maha: NCP joins hands with BJP in Gondia ZP elections, Cong candidate loses

Breaking the MVA alliance code, the NCP joined hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Tuesday, keeping the Congress away from power with the backing of Independents and a local outfit.In neighbouring Bhandara, five rebel members of the BJP led by former MLA Charan Waghmare joined hands with Congress to elect the party candidate as the president of the ZP.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:08 IST
Maha: NCP joins hands with BJP in Gondia ZP elections, Cong candidate loses
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking the MVA alliance code, the NCP joined hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Tuesday, keeping the Congress away from power with the backing of Independents and a local outfit.

In neighbouring Bhandara, five rebel members of the BJP led by former MLA Charan Waghmare joined hands with Congress to elect the party candidate as the president of the ZP. A BJP member was elected as the vice president of the Zilla Parishad in Bhandara. In Gondia ZP, BJP's Pankaj Rahangdale was elected as the president and NCP's Yashwant Gunvir as the vice-president. Rahangdale defeated Congress' Usha Mendhe. Rahangdale polled 40 votes against 13 bagged by Mendhe. Gunvir trounced Jitendra Katre of Congress. In the 53-member Gondia ZP, the BJP has 26 members, Congress 13, NCP 6, Janata ki Party 4, and two independents. Speaking on the surprise political alignments, NCP leader Rajendra Jain and BJP's Rahangdale claimed that they followed the instructions of senior leaders of their respective parties. In Bhandara Zilla Parishad, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats in the 52-member body. With the backing of a rebel faction of the BJP comprising five members, Congress' Gangadhar Jibkhate was elected as the president of the ZP by defeating BJP's official candidate Avinash Bramhankar by 27-25 votes. The BJP rebel group's leader Sandeep Tale was elected as the vice president of the Bhandara ZP by defeating Maheshwari Neware, the official candidate of BJP. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022